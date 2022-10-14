Billy Graham Rapid Response Team chaplains head to Raleigh following mass shooting

Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail on Thursday night.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team (BG-RRT) are headed to Raleigh, North Carolina following a mass shooting Thursday.

Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed by a gunman who opened fire along a walking trail on Thursday night.

Dozens of people were told to stay indoors as police searched for the suspect. Hours later, police found and arrested a 15-year-old suspect who is listed in critical condition.

Chaplains with the Billy Graham association are trained and on standby for crisis events like what happened in Raleigh.

They will be parked at the Hedingham community pool parking lot with their mobile ministry center Saturday morning. Anyone is welcome to come out to sit and talk for as long as they need.

They also have a free 24-7 prayer hotline where someone will listen to those affected. (1-888-388-2683)



“What an incredibly terrifying situation. My heart is heavy to hear about this tragic mass shooting,” said Josh Holland, international director of the BG-RRT. “We are sending our crisis-trained chaplains to comfort people, listen and cry with them and share God’s love with those who have been impacted by this horrific tragedy.”



BG-RRT chaplains are currently in six locations, other than Raleigh. Chaplains are serving in three areas of Florida following Hurricane Ian.