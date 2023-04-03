Biltmore employee dies after high winds knock over tree

Biltmore officials say they are offering assistance to the family of the employee.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One person died on Saturday at the Biltmore Estate after high winds forced a tree to fall over.

According to Biltmore officials, a tree fell on an employee on Saturday afternoon during a high wind gust. The employee died after being hit by the tree.

"We are offering assistance to the family at this time and providing support to our employees who are impacted by the death of their friend and co-worker," said Biltmore officials in a statement.

The employee has not been identified at this time. Buncombe County EMS and Asheville Fire and Rescue responded to the incident.

Biltmore closed on Saturday afternoon due to high winds and power outages but returned open on Sunday.

