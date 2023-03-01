Bimbo Bakeries in Gastonia listed as EPA All Energy Star manufacturing plant

The Gastonia facility is the only North Carolina manufacturing plant to make the list.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A factory in Gastonia is among 86 manufacturing plants that have earned an energy star rating from the EPA.

On Tuesday, the EPA released a list of factories that were in the top 25% of energy star standards in 2022 in their sector. According to the EPA, these plants saved over 105 trillion British thermal units (BTUs) of energy and prevented over 6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

One of the manufacturing plants that made the list was Bimbo Bakeries, USA in Gastonia. The bread and roll baking plant is the only North Carolina plant recognized with the energy star rating this year.

Bimbo Bakeries in Gastonia isn't the only one with the company to earn the accolade, though. The EPA awarded the energy star rating to a total of 18 Bimbo Bakeries, USA manufacturing plants.

"Sustainability is core to Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Purpose of Nourishing a Better World and we have an obligation to preserve our planet for future generations,” said Ramon Rivera, Senior Vice President of Operations, Bimbo Bakeries USA.

In South Carolina, only Argos USA in Harleysville, a cement manufacturing plant, made the list.