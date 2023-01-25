Birkdale Village scraps plans for apartments, hotel

Some neighbors had opposed the plan because of concerns of added traffic delays and congestions.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Birkdale Village, a mixed-use property in Huntersville, has modified its redevelopment and expansion plans to eliminate the construction of a new hotel and apartments. The plan preserves the proposal for new offices and a parking deck.

Brian Richards, the Huntersville assistant planning director, credits the developers for listening to opposition from some neighbors.

"This is not atypical for folks to speak for or against projects," Richards explained Wednesday. "And often times the developers do listen. Sometimes they get a bad rap for not listening, but in this case, they are listening to their neighbors."

As WCNC Charlotte reported last year, some in the community were against the plans. Those opposed feared the area could become even more overcrowded with increased traffic.

"We do know folks who have grown up here who's seen things change. Traffic is an inconvenience," Richards said.

North American Properties, which manages Birkdale Village, has refiled its plans.

"Community feedback impacted it," Tim Perry, a managing partner with North American Properties, explained. "But at the end of the day, we did boil it down to what our driving value and what our driving goal was. And that is to create more convenient parking at Birkdale."

The original plans would have added 350 apartments and a 125-room hotel.

The plan still calls for the construction of 450 additional parking spots. Developers intend those spots to be largely used during business hours by office tenants. After 5 p.m., they are then anticipated to be used by guests.

The Board of Commissioners will meet on Feb. 6 to review the latest revisions.