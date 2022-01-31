New law expanding birth control in North Carolina goes into effect Feb. 1

A person will still need a prescription for an emergency contraceptive, according to the bill.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians will be able to receive certain types of birth control from qualified pharmacists without a prescription effective Feb. 1.

The move comes as part of a law Gov. Roy Cooper signed Aug. 20. Other sections of House Bill 96 have already went into effect.

Section 1 of the bill allows qualified pharmacists to provide "self-administered oral or transdermal contraceptives after the patient completes an assessment consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's United States Medical Eligibility Criteria (US MEC) for Contraceptive Use."

The bill does not allow a pharmacist to provide emergency contraception, like a morning-after pill, without the patient having a prescription from a doctor. It would cover birth control pills and patches.

According to the bill, qualified pharmacists will also be allowed to prescribe prenatal vitamins, HIV medications and nicotine replacement therapy.

You can view the bill below:

According to the North Carolina Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System fact sheet for 2009, 44% of unplanned pregnancies resulted in births. The data was comprised from 2004 to 2009.

