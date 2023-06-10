The bitter truth about candy costs this Halloween

Find out why the price of candy may haunt your wallet this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween is right around the corner, which means it's time to start thinking about candy.

This year, however, sweet treats are going to cost a little more.

Prices for just about everything have been going up this year, but there’s more than inflation to blame for these extra candy costs.

The key ingredient to candy is sugar. Right now, there is a massive sugar shortage affecting some of the biggest sugar companies in the country, putting a major strain on the U.S. supply.

So far, the jump from prices last year to this year is the biggest it’s ever been in a one-year span. Right now, there’s no sign that trend is going to change.

Unfortunately, there is more bad news for chocolate lovers out there.

Cocoa prices are also going through the roof after supply chain issues and an ongoing drought.

There is good news though.

Some of your favorite candy makers, like Hershey, say while candy may be more expensive this year, there should be plenty to go around through the holidays.

