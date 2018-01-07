YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Another black bear was spotted in the Carolinas. This time, it was spotted taking a dip on Lake Wylie!

A viewer, Johnny Burgess Jr., shared this photo of a bear swimming on Saturday.

There have been several other bear sightings in our area recently. Earlier in the week, a black bear was spotted at StoneCrest in Ballantyne, sending people scrambling for their safety in the parking lot.

Experts say with more people moving into these areas, it's not unusual that neighbors are regularly spotting black bears. Especially because the species has actually grown in the Carolinas over recent years.

