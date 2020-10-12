South Carolina man became first Black member of U.S. Congress 150 years ago

On December 12, 1870, Joseph Hayne Rainey became the first Black man to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday, December 12, will be the 150th anniversary of the swearing-in of Joseph Hayne Rainey to Congress as the first African American in the U.S. House.

Rainey was from Georgetown, where he was born a slave. His father was a barber who bought his family's freedom.

Wednesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Jim Clyburn commemorated this historic anniversary through a virtual press conference.

Congressman Jim Clyburn has always been vocal about his appreciation for South Carolina's history. He was in, fact, the first African American elected to congress after a 95-year gap in black representation.

"I worship these firsts," Clyburn said in Wednesday's virtual meeting, "because I think it gives us a good sense of who and what we are, where we were and how far we need to go in order to get us where we need to be."

150 years ago, Joseph Rainey became the first African American to be sworn into the House of Representatives. On Friday, I had the opportunity to visit this special exhibit w/ Whip Clyburn & Clerk Johnson, which will share his story & inspire so many in the fight for justice. pic.twitter.com/vmyesA4jbn — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 6, 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is proud to celebrate this anniversary with the largest ever Black caucus in congress. "Electing African Americans from all over America, again, in districts that are not particularly African American in their makeup but in their leadership. About 1/3 of our chairs are from the congressional Black caucus and their committees are of grave importance."

Along with commemorating the anniversary, Speaker Pelosi and Congressman Clyburn talked about viewing the 'Joseph Rainey: 150 Years,' an exhibition in the United States Capitol that the two visited together earlier in December. "That display that you and I looked on earlier would not be but for you," Congressman Clyburn said to Speaker Pelosi. "We appreciate the good work."

Thanks to Rainey, Saturday will mark 150 years of Black house members.