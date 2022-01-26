Black Men Run Charlotte is running to change the visible and invisible trends in Black men’s health one step at a time

Black Men Charlotte has more than 200 members with just under 30 participating every week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black Men Run Charlotte started with just four people running on trails and greenways throughout Charlotte.

“Every Monday and every Saturday, except for the fourth Saturday of the month,” Black Men Charlotte Founder Gregory Washington said.

As of Jan. 26, the organization has more than 200 members with just under 30 participating every week.

“We got everything from lawyers to dentists to lawyers to IT guys we have them all," Washington said.

Their slogan is no man left behind.

“It’s your distance, it’s your pace," Washington said.

Black Men Run has organizations in the 30 states across the country and even Europe and Japan. The Charlotte organization was founded in 2013.

Gregory Washington, the head captain, said he was inspired to start the chapter for men of all ages after attending a race in Atlanta.

“Matter fact we need to get a little younger because I’m getting up there in age we’re going to need someone to take the torch soon," Washington said.

Washington said their mission is greater than just a running club. The men are creating a culture of health and wellness by using jogging to stay fit.

“At one time 44% of African American men had some sort of cardiovascular disease," Washington said. “We say the road is our golf course we go out and run and talk about life because running also helps with your mental health."

To push the needle even further Black Men Charlotte also has town hall meetings every quarter where they promote health and wellness.

“We had three renown doctors come on and tell us how to prevent or how to control hypertension," Washington said.

Black Men Run Charlotte is focusing on changing the visible and invisible trends in Black Men’s Health one step at a time.

The only fee they want you to pay is a promise.

“Come out and promise your body you’ll take care of it," Washington said.

