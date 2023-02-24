'Change is definitely available' | Black-owned brewery pushes for inclusion

Weathered Souls Brewing Company is working to diversify the beer industry.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's estimated that African Americans own less than 1% of craft breweries in the United States, according to a Brewers Association survey.

In Charlotte, there's a push to make the industry more inclusive.

Weathered Souls Brewing Company, in lower South End, is currently Charlotte's only Black-owned brewery. They're trying to mix things up by diversifying the beer industry.

“Weathered Souls is a vibe!” customer, Brittany Howard, said.

“It’s about generational wealth and supporting your own,” added customer, Adarious Payton.

From the beer to the art installation, Black culture is on display at Weathered Souls. The company is brewing hops while honoring its roots.

“For me, I found out my grandma used to brew and distill during prohibition, so that means her father brewed, her great grandfather brewed," Marcus Baskersville, Brewing Director of Weathered Souls, said.

Charlotte has dozens of breweries, but there's a lack of inclusion. It's something brewer Zachary Holt has seen firsthand.

“I’ve been in the beer industry for five years. I did not see very many customers, or employees, that looked like me or represented me," Holt said.

This brewery is trying to change that with the goal of creating diversity in beer. Their latest push for inclusion is through the Harriet Baskersville Incubation Program. The program will provide structured brewing education, training and professional mentorship to women and other Black brewers wanting to enter the industry.

“Change is definitely available, but we have to keep it at the forefront, we have to keep wanting it, because if you come in one time and you enjoy the space and you leave and don’t come back it's hard for places like this to survive,” Holt said.

Hippin’ Hops Brewery, an Atlanta Black-owned brewery, plans to open in NoDA in the near future.

