CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Greater Charlotte SPCA says a blind dog was found abandoned at Crowder's Mountain State Park last week.
According to the SPCA, the dog, Paddington, is blind and heartworm positive -- but still full of love.
Charlotte SPCA said Live Laugh Lather, a local grooming company in Charlotte, groomed the matted pup and Daniela and Dwain Snyder made him a halo leash so she could navigate his new foster home.
Paddington will be available for adoption soon! Click here to learn more about adopting from the Greater Charlotte SPCA.
