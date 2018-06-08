CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Greater Charlotte SPCA says a blind dog was found abandoned at Crowder's Mountain State Park last week.

According to the SPCA, the dog, Paddington, is blind and heartworm positive -- but still full of love.

Charlotte SPCA said Live Laugh Lather, a local grooming company in Charlotte, groomed the matted pup and Daniela and Dwain Snyder made him a halo leash so she could navigate his new foster home.

Paddington will be available for adoption soon! Click here to learn more about adopting from the Greater Charlotte SPCA.

