'Block party' shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured in Wadesboro

WADESBORO, N.C. — A shooting at a "block party" left one person dead and six people injured on early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened outside of North Wadesboro Grocery on N. Green Street in Wadesboro just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Wadesboro Police Department.

Officers responded to the area and found numerous people with gunshot injuries. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Six other people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

As of Monday at 5 p.m., four of the victims have been released from the hospital. The other two victims are still being treated for their injuries.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

This shooting remains under investigation by Wadesboro police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Wadesboro police at (704) 694-2167.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement are assisting with the investigation.