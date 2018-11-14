If you take Losartan, you may want to call your doctor. Sandoz Inc. is voluntarily recalling the losartan potassium hydrochlorothiazide tablets because they could contain the impurity NDEA. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, NDEA is a probable human carcinogen.

Losartan affected by the recall are 100 milligram/25 milligram tablets with the lot number JB8912. The contaminated medication was not distributed before Oct. 8.

Patients who are currently taking this medication are advised to speak with their doctor before stopping use, because the risk of going off of the medication might be greater than the possible cancer risk, according to the Nov. 8 recall notice. Patients with questions about the recall can contact Sandoz Inc. at 800-525-8747 or email usdrugsafety.operations@novartis.com.

It's only mid-November but the North Carolina mountains are gearing up for some winter weather. A storm system is going to bring heavy rain to Charlotte this week and up to a half-inch of ice to parts of the mountains.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect until Thursday for the following counties: Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell and Watauga. The rest of the NBC Charlotte viewing area remains under a flood watch through Thursday afternoon. Another round of heavy rain is expected from the same system.

Things are expected to be much better in time for the weekend. Expect sunny skies on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highs in the mid-50s before a slight Sunday cooldown with afternoon highs in near 50 degrees.

Three teens were charged Tuesday after a social media threat was made against Olympic High School, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Several students received "indirect" threats on their phones, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police Chief Lisa Mangum, and a photo and video were posted with multiple individuals threatening the school.

CMPD said the suspects included 16-year-old Victor Manuel Campos Romero and a 15-year-old boy, who were each charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, and another 15-year-old boy charged with possession of a handgun on educational property and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Students, friends, and family of Patrick Braxton-Andrew are desperate for him to come home. The 34-year-old disappeared more than two weeks ago after a walk in the small hiking village of Urique.

Patrick went missing in an area that's known for violent conflicts involving dangerous cartels. On this trip, he was expected to meet his brother, Kerry, in Mexico City on October 30, but Patrick never showed up.

Patrick is a 2006 graduate of Davidson College, according to the alumni page, and a beloved Spanish teacher at Woodlawn School in Mooresville.

“We really believe Patrick is out there somewhere. We just need to find him,” his mother told NBC News.

The family hopes everyone can continue to share Patrick’s story. If you have any information, email or call 980-689-0939.

Demondrez Dashay Tucker, 19, was charged with charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and being in possession of a stolen firearm.

CMPD said Tucker was found by officers shortly after the incident was reported just before noon Tuesday.

No threats were made to student or staff, and the school was not placed on lockdown.

