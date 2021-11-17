COVID-19 state of emergency lifted in Blowing Rock

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — The Town Council for Blowing Rock voted on Wednesday, Nov. 17, to lift the state of emergency, which includes ending the town's mask mandate.
Council voted 3-2 on the motion.
According to information provided during the meeting, leaders will be able to reconvene and implement a new mask mandate if the percent positive for the virus is 5% or above for seven consecutive days.
You can watch Wednesday's special called meeting below:
PREVIOUS STORY: Town of Blowing Rock announces mask mandate
At this time, the Town of Boone remains under a state of emergency due to COVID-19.
Mecklenburg County leaders are currently in a wait-and-see mode about the current mask mandate that is in place. If the percent positive drops below 5% in the county for seven consecutive days, the mandate will end.
