COVID-19 state of emergency lifted in Blowing Rock

Town Council can reconvene to put a mask mandate back into place if the percent positive is 5% or more for seven consecutive days.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — The Town Council for Blowing Rock voted on Wednesday, Nov. 17, to lift the state of emergency, which includes ending the town's mask mandate.

Council voted 3-2 on the motion.

According to information provided during the meeting, leaders will be able to reconvene and implement a new mask mandate if the percent positive for the virus is 5% or above for seven consecutive days.

At this time, the Town of Boone remains under a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

Mecklenburg County leaders are currently in a wait-and-see mode about the current mask mandate that is in place. If the percent positive drops below 5% in the county for seven consecutive days, the mandate will end.

