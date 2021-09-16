Blue-green algae found in Lake Wylie

While blooms are naturally occurring, blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and pets.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Blue-green algae blooms have been found in Lake Wylie again, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

In a Sept. 13 assessment of Lake Wylie, Storm Water Services found active algae blooms at several locations in Boyd's Cove. Due to the extent of the blooms and the potential for producing toxins, officials recommend anyone on Boyd's Cove take safety precautions.

While blooms are naturally occurring, blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and pets. These blooms often are bright green or yellow but change to milky blue when the bloom is decaying. The bloom also produces a foul odor when decaying.

People are encouraged to keep children and pets away from water that's bright green or blue in color, appears discolored or is scummy. County leaders also urge people not to try touching large algae mats or any dead fish in the area, and to not fish or boat in the area. In general, do not swim or fish near it.

If you come in contact with blue-green algae or another algae bloom, wash thoroughly and seek medical care if any symptoms of illness follow.

A smaller bloom was detected near Saranita Lane in Snug Harbor Cover on Lake Wylie, near the South Carolina line. Residents of the Snug Harbor Cove area should keep an eye out for developing blooms.