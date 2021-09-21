No active blue-green algae blooms reported in 2 Lake Wylie coves

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services conducted the latest assessment of Lake Wylie on Monday, Sept. 20.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — No active blue-green algae blooms were reported in two Lake Wylie coves following a recent assessment by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

According to a new release provided by the department, officials conducted the study on Monday, Sept. 20, and did not find any active blooms in Boyd's or Snug Harbor Coves.

On Sept. 13, officials first discovered blooms in both coves, saying this illustrates how quickly the location and the extent of an algal bloom can change.

The news release said it is important to look for visual signs that a bloom is happening before getting into the water.

Some of the visual signs include bright green, blue, discovered and/or scummy water.

If you come in contact with water impacted by blue-green algae, you're asked to use the following safety measures.

People and pets do not contact the water or algae.

Do not handle cook or eat dead fish that may be present. Avoid fishing in the bloom area.

If you come into contact with an algal bloom, wash thoroughly.

Use clean water to rinse off pets that may have come into contact with an algal bloom.

If you or your child appears ill after being in waters containing an algal bloom, seek medical care immediately. Symptoms include loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, itchy skin or rash.

If your pet appears to stumble, stagger or collapse after being in a pond, lake or river, seek veterinary care immediately.

Officials confirm 15 blue-green algae blooms have been reported on Lake Wylie during the months of August and September.

In the news release, officials say, assessments will continue until no active cyanobacteria blooms are observed for two (2) consecutive weeks; therefore, an assessment will occur during the week of September 27, 2021 and results will be reported.