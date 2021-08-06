Blue-green algae found at Lake Wylie

While algal blooms are naturally occurring, blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and pets.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — An active blue-green algae bloom was found on Lake Wylie in a part of Boyds Cove, according to Mecklenburg County leaders.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Storm Services found the blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, after a citizen reported seeing discolored water in the cove.

While algal blooms are naturally occurring, blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and pets. These blooms often are bright green or yellow but change to milky blue when the bloom is decaying. The bloom also produces a foul odor when decaying.

People are encouraged to keep children and pets away from water that's bright green or blue in color, appears discolored or is scummy -- additionally, county leaders urge people not to try touching large algae mats or any dead fish in the area, and to not fish or boat in the area.

If you do come in contact with blue-green algae or another algae bloom, wash thoroughly and seek medical care if any symptoms of illness follow.

If a pet comes in contact with a pond with algal blooms, wash the pet and observe for signs of stumbling, staggering or collapsing. If your pet does any of these things after being in a bond, seek a veterinarian's care.