No blue-green algae found in test of Lake Wylie cove, additional test to follow

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — On Sept. 8, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services conducted an assessment of Boyd's Cove on Lake Wylie. No blue-green algae blooms were observed in any area of the cove.

Assessments will continue on the cove until no active blooms are found for two consecutive weeks. An additional assessment will take place the week of Sept. 13.

The initial blooms were confirmed on Sept. 2.

While blooms are naturally occurring, blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and pets. These blooms often are bright green or yellow but change to milky blue when the bloom is decaying. The bloom also produces a foul odor when decaying.

People are encouraged to keep children and pets away from water that's bright green or blue in color, appears discolored or is scummy. County leaders also urge people not to try touching large algae mats or any dead fish in the area, and to not fish or boat in the area. In general, do not swim or fish near it.

If you come in contact with blue-green algae or another algae bloom, wash thoroughly and seek medical care if any symptoms of illness follow.

