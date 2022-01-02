Blue Ridge Energy ready to serve customers impacted by winter weather

The company is urging people to report any outages that could occur from the weather.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Electric systems across North Carolina are bracing for the first round of winter weather for 2022.

Blue Ridge Energy serves Ashe, Alleghany, Caldwell, Watauga and portions of Alexander, Wilkes and Alexander counties. The company says it is ready and prepared to respond to winter weather predicted for Sunday night through Monday morning in the mountainous portion of its service area.

Jacob Puckett with Blue Ridge Energy told WCNC Charlotte on Sunday that technicians and staff are on highlight alert for any possible outages overnight and Monday.

Outages may be reported the following ways:

Call 1-800-448-2383

By using the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app



By text when signed up for outage texting (to sign up: be sure your mobile number is listed on your account, then text START to 70216. Then, you can text OUT to 70216 anytime you have an outage)

For outage status at any time view the cooperative’s online outage map at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com or on the company's mobile app.

Puckett also said it is important to have items available incase you are impacted by an outage.

Those items include:

Flashlights with extra batteries

NOAA Weather Radio (or, sign up for notifications from emergency and weather services on your smart phone or table)

Keep cell phones charged and have fully charged battery backups

Extra water for drinking and cooking

Nonperishable food items

First aid kit, including prescription medications