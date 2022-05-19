Blues Traveler pulls out of Cheerwine Festival due to illness

All of the other musical acts are still a go for the event, organizers said.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A popular event in Salisbury will experience a schedule change this weekend for musical performances.

Organizers with the Cheerwine Festival confirmed Grammy-winning Blues Traveler will not attend on Saturday, May 21, due to an illness.

The band announced on social media that three performances have been canceled.

May 20 in Kentucky

May 21 in Salisbury for the Cheerwine Festival

May 22 in Myrtle Beach

Organizers confirmed all other musical acts, including the Spin Doctors, as well as a replacement act, will perform in Salisbury on Saturday.

Lauren Light Trio: 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Tsunami Wave Riders: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

9daytrip: 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Artist to be Announced: 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Spin Doctors: 8:30-10:00 p.m.

(1 of 4) Hey Everybody...I know this sucks,but we can't keep everyone on the bus standing by in the hopes that I am cleared to play w/out posing an unacceptable risk to any of U...it's time to hunker down&focus on getting rid of this thing pic.twitter.com/BtBwCkRUnk — Blues Traveler (@blues_traveler) May 19, 2022

Since the inaugural event in 2017 (to celebrate Cheerwine’s 100th anniversary), the festival has welcomed tens of thousands of fans from across the South and boosted the city’s economy with an estimated impact of more than $1.5 million, according to a release from organizers.

The event goes from noon until 10 p.m.

You can learn more by visiting the festival's website.

