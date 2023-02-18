Alcohol sales approved in unincorporated Cabarrus Co.

The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the motion.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — As of Feb. 1, unincorporated areas of Cabarrus County are no longer dry.

In January, the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners approved alcohol sales in unincorporated areas of Cabarrus County.

“There has been some discussion in the community about this … everyone I talked to was not aware that the unincorporated areas in Cabarrus County are still dry,” Commissioner Kenny Wortman said. “You can get alcohol in Kannapolis, Concord, Mt. Pleasant, Midland—everywhere except the unincorporated parts.”

Wortman presented the motion and passed unanimously.

Businesses in unincorporated areas can now apply for mixed beverage permits from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).

