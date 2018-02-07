As the Carolinas gear up for the holiday, lake traffic is on the rise and as a result, so are boating accidents.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Officials on Monday released the identities of the two missing boaters after their bodies were found on Lake Norman Sunday evening.

It’s the latest in a string of tragic boating accidents we’ve seen at Lake Norman and Lake Wylie in recent weeks.

The North Carolina Wildlife said the bodies of 48-year old Earnest Norris Jr. and 38-year old Fredrick Martin were recovered several hours apart, nearly 48 hours after they were last seen.

Officials say the vessel was an older style bass boat that had significant dry rotting. It took on too much water and sank almost immediately.

“You need to wear the life jacket,” North Carolina Wildlife Officer Brandon Lyon said. “It doesn’t do you any good if you’re not wearing it.”

Two teens were wearing their life jackets when their jet ski hit a retaining wall on Lake Wylie last Monday.

“One of the occupants, who was alert and had a cell phone was able to call emergency services,” Game Warden with the South Carolina DNR Jeff Vissage said. “She was then able to help the other victim stay out of the water until help arrived.”

The impact caused devastating injuries to 14-year-old McKenna Woodhead. According to a Gofundme page set up to support her family, Woodhead is permanently paralyzed from the chest down.

Lieutenant Steve Davis of the Cornelius Police Department said lake traffic is noticeably higher on the holiday and they’ll increase their patrols as a result.

“We’ll have at least two boats, maybe three, out on the water just in Mecklenburg County,” Davis said.

Lake Norman borders three other counties with their own law enforcement. That doesn’t include the presence from North Carolina Wildlife. One of the main things they look for are impaired boaters.

“It might be legal to consume alcohol while you’re operating a boat, but is it the right thing to do?” Davis asked. “Is it the best practice?”

The law allows people to consume alcohol while operating a boat but not if they’re impaired. The same legal limit on land is enforced on the water. If your blood-alcohol percentage is .08 or above, operating a boat is against the law.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC