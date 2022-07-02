Boating safety tips ahead of Fourth of July holiday

North Carolina Wildlife Law Enforcement officers will be patrolling the waters in an effort to cut down on the number of drunk or impaired boaters.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate our country’s freedoms this Fourth of July weekend, many in the Charlotte area will be out on the blue waters of our local lakes.

"We’re going to have a lot of people out on the water boating, Lake Norman, Lake Wylie and those areas," Dr. Britt Christmas with Atrium Health said. "Understand the boating traffic is going to be greater than it usually is which makes everyone out there need to use more caution."

With more people riding jet skis and swimming, one of the busiest weekends can also be one of the most dangerous.

Especially when alcohol is involved.

North Carolina Wildlife Law Enforcement officers will be patrolling the waters in an effort to cut down on the number of drunk or impaired boaters.

And doctors are preparing to have a busier emergency department.

"During holiday weekends we see a global increase in traumatic injuries," Dr. Christmas explained. "Our census typically escalates and we see a much higher volume of both adults and children."

The need for safety is even greater when kids are around.

Anyone 13 or younger is required to wear a life jacket at all times out on the lakes.

Plus, there should be a life jacket for every single person on board a boat, regardless of age.

But even those staying home around a pool need to use caution.

"Make sure they have life jackets, that they are being supervised, because it is not uncommon for us to see large gatherings where a child may sneak off and find a pool or in the lake or somewhere and incur a drowning.”

