New boating-under-the-influence law increases penalties in Tennessee

TENNESSEE, USA — Starting July 1, a new law will change how boating under the influence is enforced on Tennessee waterways.
According to the TWRA, the law aligns penalties for BUI's to that of driving under the influence. That means it will result in jail time faster.
TWRA said that while the laws make penalties harsher, it doesn't change the enforcement.
"Driving under the influence and boating under the influence are both very dangerous situations, it's the most serious incident we have on the waterways," said TWRA's Matt Cameron. "Now there is going to be some ramifications for being arrested and convicted of it, it's going to be a little tougher than it used to be."
This 4th of July, TWRA will participate in 'Operation Dry Water' which increases the agency's presence on waterways to keep people safe.