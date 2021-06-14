New boating-under-the-influence law increases penalties in Tennessee

According to the TWRA, the law aligns penalties for BUI's to that of driving under the influence. That means it will result in jail time faster.

"Driving under the influence and boating under the influence are both very dangerous situations, it's the most serious incident we have on the waterways," said TWRA's Matt Cameron. "Now there is going to be some ramifications for being arrested and convicted of it, it's going to be a little tougher than it used to be."