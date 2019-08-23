GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Graphic body camera video released Friday shows the tense moments after a driver, chased by deputies, allegedly struck two men, killing one and seriously injuring the other last month in Gaston County.

Joshua Soule faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder and DWI, linked to the crash on Rankin Avenue.

Since there is no dashcam video, there is no video evidence of the moment the man reportedly struck the two victims, but the video available does show him admit to it.

"I hit somebody. I hit somebody..." he said before deputies realized people were injured. "...Please don't let nobody be hurt."

The two videos, captured by Gaston County Sheriff's Office body cameras, show the responding deputies repeatedly defended themselves when questioned by a witness who said he saw a cruiser hit one of the victims.

"You hit my (expletive) brother man," he said. "I seen it...I seen ya'll."

"We didn't hit him. That guy hit him," the deputy responded. "We didn't hit nobody. It was the other guy. The guy drunk driving. Our unit did not hit anybody."

The other deputy shared similar comments when questioned.

"The other car hit him," he said.

Since the video only starts minutes after the crash, it will likely do little to calm concerns from community members about who is to blame. The video's release comes after an independent investigation by the North Carolina Highway Patrol cleared deputies of hitting the victims.

The sheriff's office placed both deputies on administrative leave last month pending an internal investigation. The sheriff said Friday the internal investigation remains open while the office awaits the final NC Highway Patrol report.

Never miss an alert. Download the new WCNC app today

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Two pages of critical violations at popular uptown Charlotte restaurant

Trump coming to North Carolina to stump for Bishop

NTSB: Pilots tried to abort landing before Earnhardt plane crash