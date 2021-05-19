Body discovered in Chester County by sheriff's deputies

At this time, the sheriff's office has not publicly identified that person, and the cause of death is not known.

GREAT FALLS, S.C. — An investigation is underway in Chester County after Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputies and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents discovered a body.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a Tweet Wednesday evening that a body had been found in Great Falls, off Stroud Road near Old Richburg Road.

It comes as an extensive search continues roughly 30 miles away in Rock Hill for a suspect accused of murder and attempted murder, Tyler Terry. However, to be clear, there is currently no indication that the two investigations are related.

Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies and SLED agents have discovered a body off of Stroud Road near Old Richburg Road in Great Falls.



This investigation is ongoing and more information as it becomes available. — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) May 19, 2021