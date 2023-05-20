Male's body found in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a male's body was found near a wooded area Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called to Dupont Drive in the Steele Creek area around 1 p.m. for a welfare call. When they arrived, police said the body was found near the wood line.
CMPD said initial reports indicate the male, who remains unidentified as of publication, had been dead for some time.
The investigation remains ongoing. The department has promised more information will be released.
WCNC Charlotte will update this article as new details are shared.
PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.