Male's body found in Charlotte, police say

Preliminary reports suggest he had been dead for some time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a male's body was found near a wooded area Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to Dupont Drive in the Steele Creek area around 1 p.m. for a welfare call. When they arrived, police said the body was found near the wood line.

CMPD said initial reports indicate the male, who remains unidentified as of publication, had been dead for some time.

The investigation remains ongoing. The department has promised more information will be released.

WCNC Charlotte will update this article as new details are shared.

Death Investigation in the Steele Creek Division https://t.co/ahbqjJ8r18 — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 20, 2023

