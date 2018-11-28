A body has been found in Robeson County while investigators were following leads in their search to find 13-year-old, Hania Aguilar.

FBI Agents and Lumberton Police Department Detectives found the body in an area off Wire Grass Road in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon around 4:45 p.m.

Atrium Health announced Tuesday that its AccuDoc billing system was hacked and may have compromised the personal information of millions of patients.

Three service members were killed and three were wounded when an improvised explosive device detonated on Tuesday near the city of Ghazni.

At just 17 years old, Shreya Mantha is running her own foundation for at-risk girls in the community. She started this foundation when she was 13 years old.

"Foundation for Girls works with [the] homeless, teen moms, trafficking survivors, refuge, foster care, and domestic violence abuse victims," Shreya said.

Hundreds of people from the Marshville Community came together to throw a mini parade for a sick 4-year-old over the weekend.

The little boy, Ryder, was devastated to find out he would not be able to attend the official Marshville parade held on December 15.

© 2018 WCNC