1. Body found In Robeson Co. as investigators follow leads in search to find Hania Aguilar
A body has been found in Robeson County while investigators were following leads in their search to find 13-year-old, Hania Aguilar.
FBI Agents and Lumberton Police Department Detectives found the body in an area off Wire Grass Road in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon around 4:45 p.m.
2. Atrium Health: Hackers accessed personal data of over 2 million people
Atrium Health announced Tuesday that its AccuDoc billing system was hacked and may have compromised the personal information of millions of patients.
3. Roadside bomb kills 3 US soldiers in eastern Afghanistan
Three service members were killed and three were wounded when an improvised explosive device detonated on Tuesday near the city of Ghazni.
4. Carolina has Heart: Teenager helps at-risk girls
At just 17 years old, Shreya Mantha is running her own foundation for at-risk girls in the community. She started this foundation when she was 13 years old.
"Foundation for Girls works with [the] homeless, teen moms, trafficking survivors, refuge, foster care, and domestic violence abuse victims," Shreya said.
5. 'They are all God sent' | Hundreds show up to give a sick Marshville boy his own Christmas parade
Hundreds of people from the Marshville Community came together to throw a mini parade for a sick 4-year-old over the weekend.
The little boy, Ryder, was devastated to find out he would not be able to attend the official Marshville parade held on December 15.