Victim remains unidentified as body found in Catawba County ruled a homicide

Officials have been unable to identify the victim, who was found in a wooded area of rural Catawba County on Dec. 3.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An autopsy has revealed that a person found dead earlier this month died as the result of a homicide.

On Thursday, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office announced that a medical examiner had ruled the cause of death for a person found in the county on Dec. 3 to be the result of homicide.

On Dec. 3, someone reported to authorities that they found the body around 4 p.m. in a wooded area along Lee Cline Road near Eckard Road north of Conover.

Officials have still been unable to determine the identity of the deceased person. The victim was a male that stood five feet seven inches tall. The person's weight could not be determined.

The cause of death and details on what led to the death being ruled a homicide have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff's Office at (828) 464-3112.

