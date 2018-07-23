CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside a car in Chesterfield County over the weekend.

According to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol, a state trooper found the body inside a 2006 Mazda RX8 on U.S. 52 near U.S. 1. The deceased person was wearing a seatbelt at the time of discovery, according to state troopers.

State troopers said the Mazda veered to the side of the road, hit a curb and then a tree. Officials did not specify whether the crash only involved the Mazda or if other vehicles were involved. The actual time of the accident is unknown, according to state troopers.

Officials have not released the deceased person's identity. Officials did not say if there were additional factors that played into the driver's death.

So far, no arrests have been made as of Monday night.

