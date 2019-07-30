CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A death is being investigated in southwest Charlotte by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's homicide unit. Officials say the investigation is taking place in the 6100 block of Kenley Lane.

At the same location on Saturday, the Charlotte Fire Department had extinguished a structure fire shortly before 6 a.m., and CMPD had responded to the scene to secure the perimeter.

An insurance adjuster was on the scene on Tuesday when they made the discovery. They then called 911. Police received the call for service just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Once officials were on the scene, the Medical Examiner's Office was able to confirm the presence of human remains.

Charlotte Fire officials said they were faced with a house that was destroyed by fire, and it was not safe to have firefighters enter the structure until after the fire was out.

Officials also said the house was sold to a company in July and was under renovations, and they had no reason to believe anyone was in the house when it caught fire.

There are several agencies actively investigating the incident, including CMPD Operations Command, homicide detectives, crime scene search, and Charlotte Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Task Force.

At this time, the cause of death has not been determined. The victim's identity is still unknown, but officials say they're in the process of identifying the individual.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at their website.

