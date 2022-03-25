Missing Alexander County man found dead

Kenneth Dale Walker's body was found by members of the Hiddenite Volunteer Fire Department who were out searching for him.

HIDDENITE, N.C. — The Alexander County Sheriff's Office reportedly found a body in the Hiddenite community in Alexander County. The body has been positively identified as a previously reported missing man.

Police said on March 21, the remains of 54-year-old Kenneth Dale Walker were found in a wooded area located about 30 yards off of Sulphur Springs Road. Officials believe Walker had been there for a number of weeks.

If you have any information in reference to this case, please contact the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at (828)632-1111 or (828)632-2911, or Alexander County Crimestoppers at (828)632-8555.

