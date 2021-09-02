Body found in woods near Wingate

WINGATE, N.C. — A body has been discovered in a wooded area in the northwestern area of Wingate, the Union County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators from the sheriff's office are investigating the person's cause of death and how the person came to be in the wooded area located near Santana Road and Monroe-Ansonville Road.
It was not immediately known publicly if the person's death was suspicious and whether their cause of death was expected to lead to a criminal investigation.
Detectives from the sheriff's office are being joined by deputies and crime scene investigators to investigate.
