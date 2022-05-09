Body of missing boater found in Lancaster County

A forensic autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The body of a missing boater was found in Lancaster County Monday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said 32-year-old Jeremiah Williams was reported missing near Stumpy Pond early Sunday morning. He was on a boat with two other people and fell over the front of the boat, authorities say.

The two people in the boat with him told officials they jumped in the water to try and rescue him but weren't able to do so, and called 911 for help.

His body was located by divers with the SCDNR around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

A forensic autopsy is scheduled for later this week. SCDNR and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are investigating the case.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Georgia town residents, business owners in need of drinkable water after flooding over the weekend

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: NCDOT awards $691K contract to replace Union County bridge

FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts