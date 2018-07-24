CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Fire Department has announced they found the body of a missing cyclist Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said Charles Pheiler was found in a wooded area not normally traveled on/ They also said: “the terrain was very difficult.”
Pheiler hadn't been seen since Wednesday night when he left his south Charlotte home for a bike ride and never returned. Pheiler was on a grey Trek mountain-style bike.
A death investigation is underway, but officials do not suspect foul play.
