CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Crews have recovered the body of the missing boater from Lake Wylie Sunday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD responded to a possible drowning call around 2:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of Nine Eagles Lane.

According to CMPD, crews at the scene were told a man, later identified as 62-year-old Victor Wiggins, went in the lake and did not resurface.

Wiggins' body was later located and pulled from Lake Wylie by Charlotte Fire crews around 11:45 a.m. CMPD believes foul play did not play a factor in Wiggins' death.

Steele Creek Volunteer Fire and the York County Sheriff's Office helped CMPD and Charlotte Fire with the search.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC