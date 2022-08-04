Boil-water advisory issued after water main breaks in Fort Mill

Officials said customers should boil their water vigorously for at least one minute before drinking or cooking.

FORT MILL, S.C. — York County officials have issued a boil-water advisory in Fort Mill's Regent Park area Thursday morning.

The advisory was issued after a water main break near Farm House Drive and Morel Avenue that may have contaminated the after. Those in the area may be experiencing low or no water pressure.

Officials said customers should boil their water vigorously for at least one minute before drinking or cooking. Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking.

Alert for the Fort Mill area. There's a boil water advisory for the Regent Park community following a water main break last night. pic.twitter.com/4HBGbKycIt — YorkcountySCgov (@YorkCountySCGov) August 4, 2022

Crews with York County Water and Sewer are working to repair the water main.

York County Water and Sewer will notify customers once the issue has been resolved and customers no longer need to boil water.

For additional information, email water.sewer@yorkcountygov.com or call 803-628-3211.

