Bojangles manager sexually assaulted female employee, retaliated after complaint filed; federal lawsuit claims

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit against a Greensboro Bojangles who they say covered up a sexual assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A lawsuit filed against Bojangles states that a female worker was sexually assaulted by a general manager and denied promotional opportunities after complaining about the behavior.

On Wednesday, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed a lawsuit against Bojangles in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. The lawsuit claims that a general manager overseeing a Bojangles on Landover Road in Greensboro sexually assaulted a female employee and retaliated against her for filing a complaint.

The lawsuit says the sexual harassment began in April 2020, less than a month after the employee started working at the Bojangles location. The harassment began as comments about the employee's sexual history and if she would have sex with the manager.

These comments made the employee uncomfortable but she was afraid to speak up about them out of fear it would damage her ability to be promoted, according to the lawsuit.

A day following the first sexual harassment comments, the employee reported the behavior to a supervisor. However, the supervisor took no action about the behavior, according to the lawsuit.

In May 2020, the sexual harassment turned physical when, according to the lawsuit, the general manager grabbed the employee's butt and touched her breasts.

After complaining about this behavior to a different supervisor, the employee was told by company directors that she would be required to transfer to another restaurant that was farther from her home. The company directors told the employee to not tell anyone about what had happened, according to the lawsuit.

The employee's complaints led to her being excluded from a manager training program she was involved with, according to the lawsuit.

In June 2020, the employee stopped working for Bojangles.

The employee filed complaints with the EOCC following the end of her employment.