Bomb threat at courthouse prompts evacuation, road closures

Streets around the courthouse were temporarily closed as the Uptown building was cleared.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Courthouse was evacuated due to a bomb threat on Thursday, Sept. 28, according to the sheriff's office.

There is no indication that a bomb was present at the courthouse.

Sheriff's deputies and K9 units conducted a thorough search of the building, which is located on East Fourth Street in Uptown, according to a statement from law enforcement officials.

The threat was reported just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office encouraged people to avoid the surrounding area, as portions of the streets were blocked off.

This is a developing story.

