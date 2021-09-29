Man sentenced to prison for threatening Gaston County judge

Joel Michael Cliett will spend up to 30 more months in federal prison after boasting he could kill people by mailing C-4 to them.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 45-year-old Joel Michael Cliett, of Taylorsville, will spend up to 30 additional months in federal prison after boasting he could kill several people by mailing explosives to them in the mail, including the state judge who sentenced him for a crime he was previously found guilty of.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the additional sentence for Cliett in a news release on Wednesday, Sept. 29. According to the DOJ, Cliett mailed a letter to the judge in Gaston County in which he claimed he was wrongly convicted. Cliett then threatened the judge's life and the judge's family, along with the 12 jurors who handed down his conviction.

"With enough C-4 I can kill all of you through the mail," said Cliett's letter, per the DOJ. "There is nothing you can do to me."

The letter was sent while he was at the Alexander Correctional Institute in Taylorsville.

Cliett pleaded guilty to mailing a threatening communication on May 13, 2021. He is in federal custody currently and his sentence was ordered to run consecutive to the North Carolina state sentence he is currently serving.

Criminal records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show Cliett's previous charges include the following:

1st-degree sexual offense from Gaston County in 2000

Communicating threats from Gaston County in 2000

Attempted 1st-degree murder from McDowell County in 2011

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury from McDowell County in 2011

Cliett was sentenced to a maximum of 29 years and 7 months in state prison for his charges from Gaston County, but the more recent charges in McDowell County carried a maximum term of 20 years on top of that, pushing his projected release date from state custody to October 2046.

However, the new 30-month sentence at the federal level means he will remain behind bars through at least April 2049.

NCDPS records also show he has reportedly committed 110 infractions while incarcerated.

