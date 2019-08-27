MONROE, N.C. — Active bomb threats are being investigated in Monroe and Matthews, police confirm.

A bomb threat was made to a Monroe Walmart Tuesday afternoon. The Monroe Police Department tweeted at 4:30 p.m. that they were working the case.

The threat was made at a Walmart located at 2406 West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. Officials are asking people to stay clear of the area while the incident is being investigated.

That bomb threat was made by a phone call, Monroe Police confirm. Workers at the Walmart chose to evacuate the store before Monroe Police arrived.

At this time, no other information has been released about the Monroe threat.

Another bomb threat is being investigated at a Walgreens in Matthews on Matthews Township Parkway and North Trade Street.

Matthews Police have confirmed that the threat was made. This threat was also made by a phone call. Police have not yet released any additional information about the Matthews bomb threat.

At this time, officials haven't said if the two threats are connected in any way.

