Town of Boone to allow relaxation of masking requirements at athletic, fitness businesses

Officials passed the amendment during a virtual council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 16.

BOONE, N.C. — The Town of Boone's state of emergency order was a topic of discussion Thursday night during a virtual council meeting by officials.

Town Manager John Ward confirmed to WCNC Charlotte an amendment was made to the order that will allow businesses that provide athletic and fitness opportunities the option to relax indoor masking requirements.

The amendment provided by Ward can be read below.

Business may choose to allow persons actively engaged in athletic activity indoors to not wear a mask if either (1) social distancing of 10’ can be maintained by every participant in all directions, or (2) social distancing of 6’ can be maintained by every participant in all directions and the business requires proof that all participants in a particular indoor space are vaccinated. In order to relax mask requirements, a business must post notice of their policy in a manner conspicuous to all patrons entering the business. The Town will provide appropriate language to be posted.

In the email provided to WCNC Charlotte, Ward added masks will still be required in all common areas and whenever participants are not engaged in athletic activity.

The health orders can be amended at any time, according to officials, if warranted by the health climate within the community.

You can read the original order, which was put into effect Aug. 6, by clicking here.

The policy in Boone, and surrounding towns in Watauga County, were put in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

According to state data, there were 125 active cases of COVID-19 in Watauga County as of Sept. 16.

You can view that data by clicking here.