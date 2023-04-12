Town of Boone to distribute 75 free youth bicycle helmets to residents this summer

On June 17, the Boone Police Department will distribute the helmets to low-income families and share bicycle safety tips.

BOONE, N.C. — The Town of Boone will be able to distribute 75 youth bicycle helmets for free to Boone residents this summer. It comes after the town was awarded the “Bicycle Helmet Initiative” grant.

The initiative is part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation Integrated Mobility Division’s efforts to improve bicycle safety.

This year, NCDOT awarded 23,000 helmets to 285 organizations across the state, which the town of Boone noted is a record number for the initiative.

On June 17, the Boone Police Department will distribute the helmets to low-income families and share bicycle safety tips. It'll happen during the Boonerang Music and Arts Festival, and will take place at the designated "Kid's Zone" at the Watauga County Public Library in Boone.

