'Both candidates performed well,' political analysts react to final presidential debate

Experts said both Trump and Biden appealed to their bases and stayed on message.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump faced off on the debate stage Thursday night in one final push to gain extra votes.

Wilkes University Assistant Professor of Political Science Benjamin Toll said Biden needs to stay level headed and Trump should be on the attack.

"The big point for president Trump is he wants to cause chaos. I mean, that's going to help him. The more that he brings Joe Biden down the more that he can say, 'all of us are like this,' and Joe Biden needs to try to stay above the fray," Toll said.

WNEP Political Analyst Corey O'Brien said the candidates would be wise to stay focused on their strong suits.

"If you're Joe Biden the polls also show that Covid-19, you think Joe Biden is going to do a better job. You also think Donald Trump is going to do a better job on the economy," O'Brien said.

Both political experts said although Biden is leading in the polls just under two weeks away from Election Day, there is still time for Trump to gain ground.

"He needs to get enough attack lines in that will harm Joe Biden to try to make it look as if Joe Biden is not up to being the president of the United States," Toll said.

Polls show there is only a slim number of undecided voters less than two weeks before the election.

"In 2016, Hillary Clinton continued to have leads which we obviously know weren't there but the undecided voter margin was always close to about 10% even here in Pennsylvania. Here, this year in 2020, the undecided voter margin is about 4%," Toll added.