All lanes of I-485 near Weddington Road closed due to crash

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of I-485 near mile marker 51 are closed due to a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

One person was hurt in the crash and has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic. Two other people were also transported with minor injuries.

This section of I-485 near Matthews is expected to remain closed for several hours.

WCNC will continue to provide updates about this incident as new information is released.

