Boy Scouts raising money for new Mount Holly K9 course

Steven and Bobby Olsen plan to revamp Mount Holly's K9 course with new hurdles and large search and rescue boxes.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Two Boy Scouts are raising money to build a new K9 course for the Mount Holly Police Department.

Steven and Bobby Olsen are working on the project as part of their Eagle Scout project.

The money they raise will pay for six new hurdles and large boxes that are used to simulate search and rescues.

They also plan to buy two K9 trauma kits, which will allow for each of the police department's K9s to have a kit.

The Boy Scouts are raising money through a GoFundMe page, which can be viewed here.

