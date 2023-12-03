Break-ins in Ballantyne leaving some to update at-home security

Neighbors said it's normally a quiet place, but right now some are on high alert.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in south Charlotte are coming to terms with a string of break-ins from Thursday. In Ballantyne, there were three separate home invasions in less than 24 hours.

Crime mapping data showed the break-ins happened before 10 p.m. Thursday and one on Friday just before noon. Neighbors told WCNC Charlotte that police believe the incidents were connected because of how close the houses are to each other and how the suspects gained entry. Police told neighbors it was through the rear patio door.

In response, many neighbors told WCNC Charlotte they are on the lookout even more, now. A.J Shah, a resident in Ballantyne said, it's a good reminder to be a good neighbor.

"Awareness is number one,' Shah said. "Let one another know if see anyone we don’t recognize and we look out for service vehicle, especially after five or six p.m.”

Shah said he's looking into updating his at-home security, too.

“Glass breakage on second floor, other alertness and stay ahead of the curve and other people doing this," Shah said.