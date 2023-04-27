BREAKAWAY music festival to be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival.

CONCORD, N.C. — Tickets are on sale for the BREAKAWAY Music Festival in Concord at the zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It's part of a multi-city tour festival experience.

BREAKAWAY first started in Columbus, Ohio in 2016 and has since expanded to become a touring, multi-stage, two-day event.

This year, the festival is coming to the Carolinas on May 5 and May 6. The lineup features Tiesto, Deadmau5, Zedd, Illenium and more -- as well as Charlotte-based artists.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online for single-day attendance or the full two-day festival. The festival will kick off Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., then continues Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Spring Carolina BREAKAWAY event will also have immersive events like a silent disco as well as partnerships with several brands.

The multi-city tour will also host festivals in Missouri, Michigan, California and more. BREAKAWAY's 2023 festivals include:

