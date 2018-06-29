CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- According to medic, a building collapse has sent one person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The collapsed building was located near the baseball stadium where the school is building an indoor hitting facility.

NBC Charlotte has confirmed that the roof of the indoor hitting facility which is under construction next to the baseball stadium collapsed.

The person injured in the collapse is believed to be a construction worker and is believed to be OK.

