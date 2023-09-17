More than Pink breast cancer awareness walk returning to Charlotte

Thousands are expected to walk for a cure to breast cancer Saturday, September 23 at Charlotte's Symphony Park.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Susan G. Komen's More than Pink walk returns to the Queen City next Saturday, Sept. 23.

The walk helps raise critical funds to support breast cancer patients in Charlotte and beyond.

Behind every pink ribbon, towel and shirt at the More than Pink walk each year is a story of survival and a push for change.

Charlotte mom Lanaire Malone's story began when her mom was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Instantly, their worlds changed.

“My daughter's role turned into a caregiving role and I don't think anyone can prepare you for almost the mental duality of, hey, this is my superhero, but now I'm her caregiver," Malone said.

Malone found comfort at a More than Pink walk, side-by-side with others in pink, fighting for their loved ones, themselves and a cure.

“There's this almost breath and sigh of relief like, God, we're not alone in this," Malone said. "Okay, that’s cool."

This year, the walk will be held at South Park Mall's Symphony Park located at 4400 Sharon Road in Charlotte. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins at 9:00 a.m.

Vice President of Susan G. Komen Southeast Ciarra McEachin said they're expecting around 6,000 people. It's free to attend, but McEachin says donations help support families.

“It's an opportunity for us to come together to raise critical funds that will help support research investments that we know will help us find a cure to end breast cancer," McEachin said.

With her mother's cancer now in remission, Malone said she'll be back Saturday to support others and continue to push for a cure.

“My mother is in remission. She's also, unfortunately, facing some other health challenges, Malone said. "But, I think the community that we've found… the excitement from the event allows you to leave almost energized for wherever you are in your journey, full of hope.”

For details on how to register for Saturday's walk, volunteer, or donate visit Komen.org/CharlotteWalk.